Google is offering a free Google Home Mini to Google One subscribers in the UK, even those with the base 100 GB storage tier option.

If you didn’t already know, Google One is now available in 143 countries around the globe since launching last May in the US. Not only do you get more storage beyond the basic free 15 GB, it comes with access to support experts and occasional “benefits” and “offers.”

The latest offer we can confirm is available to subscribers in the UK, which has been confirmed over on Reddit. Should you have a Google One subscription, you might want to head to the app or website and check if you have a coupon to get your free Google Home Mini delivered to your door.

We’re not sure what the exact conditions are for eligibility, but as a 100 GB storage tier subscriber for around six months now, I have received the coupon to get a free Google Home Mini — to add to my growing collection.

Promotional code offer is provided by Google for use on the Google Store GB only, and subject to the following terms. Offer ends October 3, 2019. Only available to users who’ve activated a Google One account before September 11, 2019. Code is valid for one redemption per Google One plan. Must be aged 18 or older. User must have internet access, and must have or add a form of payment at checkout.

You’ve got until October 3 to redeem your coupon and get your free Google Home Mini in the mail. To check if you have a freebie waiting for you, be sure to check one.google.com or the “Benefits” tab in the Google One app.

This is not the first time this year that Google has given away the Home Mini to One subscribers. The most recent was in July, but it seems to have been available to more countries. If you are based outside the UK, it’s still worth checking to see if you are also eligible. Be sure to let us know in the comments section below if you can get a free Home Mini in your region.

