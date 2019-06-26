Back in March, 2TB Google One members received a free Home Mini. This offer is now back for subscribers abroad, with even the 100GB storage tier eligible in some countries.

Google One is available in 143 countries around the world since launching last May in the U.S. In addition to getting more storage beyond the free 15GB, it comes with access to support experts and occasional “Benefits.”

The latest one is aimed at international subscribers, with reports (via Reddit) to “Claim your Google Home Mini – on us” from Canada, Spain, Australia, and Germany. One subscriber received the free Assistant speaker on the entry-level 100GB plan.

Despite how widespread this promo is, not all Google One users appear to be eligible. Google could be selecting long-time subscribers of Drive storage, while signing up now will not net you this offer.

The promotional code offer is provided through from Google for exclusive use in Google Store ES and conformity with the conditions that are mentioned to continuation. The offer ends on July 10, 2019. Available only for users who have activated an account Google One before June 17, 2019. The code can be redeem only once for each Google One plan. The user must be over 18 years old. In addition, you must have access Internet and a form of payment at the time of processing the purchase.

Those that receive a code for their local Google Store have to redeem it by July 10th. Be sure to check one.google.com or the “Benefits” tab in the Google One app.

Other past freebies include Play Store credit, hotel discounts when booking via Google, and most recently discounted movie rentals. That latter deal appears to be the Home Mini consolation for all users.

More about Google One:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: