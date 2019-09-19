The Huawei Mate 30 Pro has now gone official with the troubled handset coming with a serious spec sheet that includes the Kirin 990 chipset, and a horizon display with 88-degree curves.

Obviously, the most notable aspect of the Chinese-made handset is the distinct lack of official access to Google apps and services. This is the first flagship to be released by Huawei since being blacklisted by the US government, therefore it is the first new release to explicitly come without access to common Google Play Services.

Side-loading these services is likely to be possible but it is unclear just how this will be possible for most non-techie buyers. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro does come EMUI 10, which is based upon the recently released Android 10. Although this build does not come with any Google apps.

Software problems aside, the spec sheet will definitely entice, as the Mate 30 Pro comes with the brand new Kirin 990 chipset, with a 5G and 4G variant available for specific markets. It will also come with 8GB of RAM and storage is available in the 128 or 256GB flavor — which is expandable via the proprietary Huawei NM card.

Given the impressive battery life offered already by the current crop of Huawei handsets, the 4,500mAh cell inside the Mate 30 Pro should offer extensive longevity. 40W charging is included with superfast 27W wireless charging also supported by the flagship device.

You’ll be able to pick up the Mate 30 Pro in a number of colors and finishes, with a Vegan leather-backed model being one of the few flagship phones to come with the certification. There is a black, emerald and

…developing…

