The Huawei Mate 30 series went official just last week and even though we don’t know when it will be released for customers, we’ve already got the full resolution wallpapers from the Pro version.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Wallpapers from the Mate 30 series are fairly abstract options which use a variant of different colors including some blues, greens, and yellows. These should look good on almost any smartphone depending on the resolution. The first gallery below contains wallpapers designed for the QHD+ display of the Mate 30 Pro while the later gallery contains FHD+ wallpapers from the standard Huawei Mate 30. Still, any of the options should look fine on the vast majority of smartphones.

You can download the wallpapers directly below, but they’ll be slightly compressed. To get the full quality version, head over to YTechb which has a full resolution download for all 7 wallpapers.

Stay tuned for our hands-on coverage of the Mate 30 series in the coming days as well!

More on Huawei:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: