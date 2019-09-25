We just got some renders for a second gen ‘Google Home 2’ in our tipbox, and they’re almost definitely not the real deal. But they are really well done, and just for fun, we couldn’t not share them. In the gallery below, you’ll see an artist’s concept of a second generation followup to 2016’s Google Home, packing a display up top, Soli radar, and a contactless charging dock…

The images show a device vaguely reminiscent of the first generation Google Home, complete with a gray speaker grille, a matte white body, a gray ‘G’ on the back, and an overall shape that certainly looks familiar.

The biggest difference with this fake device is the addition of a screen up top, which then curves up toward the back to fit a front-facing camera. In the imaginary world where this device exists, this camera and display would be great for Duo calls and the like. This would also be an attractive alternative to the current Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max devices Google currently offers.

The ‘Google Home 2’, as depicted in these – again, entirely fake – concept renders, also seems to feature two more things we’ve been hoping for in a Google Home. First, it would bring Soli, which as I’ve written before, would make a lot of sense on such a device. It also would have a battery on the inside and a dock for easy wireless charging.

Are these features we’d like to see from a future Google Home? Do we wish that the device depicted in these renders was real? Yes. Would these also just be sensical additions and upgrades that Google could actually add to the Home lineup down the line? Sure! It’s too bad the sloppy UI job gave it away – not to mention the fact that Starboy isn’t 4:33.

You may notice next month’s event date on the display, but to be clear, as of now, we absolutely don’t expect (can I be any more clear on this?) to see a device like this announced at Google’s event next month. We do expect the company to show off the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, a 2nd generation of its Nest Mini smart speaker, a new Nest Wifi, and more.

