One of the features we’re most looking forward to on the Google Pixel 4 is the ability to control things like music without touching our phones by simply gesturing over the screen. Now we’ve now learned that Motion Sense on the Pixel 4 will certainly work with these nine media apps…

Motion Sense on the Google Pixel 4 is powered by Project Soli, which uses radar technology to detect hand gestures. One of the main use cases Google demonstrated for it, in their official promotional video, is the ability to skip songs with a wave of your hand.

Up until now, we had assumed that Motion Sense would simply send a “Next Track” or “Previous Track” signal, which your music app of choice would understand. Most Bluetooth headsets are able to implement media controls in a similar way.

However, in the Motion Sense app — provided to us by the awesome folks at NextRift — our Dylan Roussel discovered a list of nine applications that have been whitelisted as “Supported Apps.” This would seem to suggest that only apps that have been marked as “supported” will work with the Pixel 4’s Motion Sense capabilities. Or perhaps these will have greater functionality than simple next and back.

Here’s the full list:

Amazon Music

Deezer

Google Play Music

iHeartRadio

Pandora

Spotify

Spotify Stations

YouTube Music

YouTube

The most surprising app to still be included is Google Play Music, which has been set to be replaced by YouTube Music for some time now. The most notable missing app is, of course, Apple Music, which has been gradually rolling out new features to Android, including dark mode and Chromecast support.

For what it’s worth, we dug into many of these apps and found no evidence of any special integration with the Pixel 4’s Motion Sense capabilities. It’s possible Google has just arbitrarily chosen these nine apps to support Motion Sense, or a deeper integration could be coming to each with a later update. It’s also possible it will be compatible with more apps, and these are just the officially-sanctioned ones.

This post was made possible by APKs shared with 9to5Google by Nextrift.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: