Apple Music has slowly – and surprisingly – added quite a few features to its Android app including Android Auto support and more. Now, in its latest stable update, the app is adding Chromecast support and more.

If this news sounds familiar, it’s probably because Apple Music for Android has been testing out Chromecast in beta for the past few weeks. Along with that, Apple has also been testing out a dark mode for the app which respects the Android 10 system toggle as well as time-synced lyrics and radio stations.

Chromecast support is obviously the highlight for many Apple Music users. Just like many other apps that support the standard, the button for Chromecast is found on the top bar of the app alongside the search button. When music is actively playing, the Chromecast icon is also visible on the Now Playing screen as you can see in the GIF below. Technically, Chromecast support also means that you can listen to Apple Music on a Google Home speaker as well.

Android Police notes that the latest stable update to Apple Music delivers these features to all users. That’s especially good news since Apple Music’s beta program on Android hasn’t been accepting new users as of late. Apple has also updated its support pages with these changes as well.

