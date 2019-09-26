After a few weeks of leaks, rumors, and teasers, OnePlus is about to start its latest product unveiling. The company’s launch event later today will see the debut of the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, and the OnePlus TV as well, and you can watch it live.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

The OnePlus 7T series is a modified version of the pair of phones we saw launch earlier this year. The OnePlus 7T is the big change and at the launch event, we expect the company to detail its new 90Hz display, triple-camera system, and other changes to the device.

The OnePlus 7T Pro, on the other hand, essentially only upgrades the processor to a Snapdragon 855+ compared to the previous model, a change which is also in the smaller 7T. Only the regular OnePlus 7T is expected to come to the US, though.

Arguably the more exciting news from today’s OnePlus 7T launch event, however, is the new OnePlus TV. Based on Google’s Android TV, this new 4K set for the Indian market is set to come with some custom software and tight integration with OnePlus smartphones too.

To tune in live for the OnePlus 7T launch event, simply check out the YouTube embed below.

More on OnePlus 7T:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: