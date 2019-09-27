Say hello to dark mode on 9to5Google, just in time for Pixel 4!

Our roundup of Google apps that have adopted dark mode is one of our most popular posts of the year, so we got the message loud and clear: You want dark mode on 9to5Google.com! Well, today I’m happy to announce that dark mode (night mode, dark theme, whatever you want to call it) has arrived — just in time for Android 10 and next month’s Pixel 4 launch.

If you have Android 10 running on your Android device, the system-level Dark theme toggle will automatically toggle dark mode on 9to5Google.com. Automatic dark mode on iPhone, iPad, and Mac requires Safari in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 or later or macOS 10.14 or later.

Chances are, if your browser detects dark mode at the system level, 9to5Google will automatically display our awesome new theme. You can also control dark mode manually by clicking the icon in the top-right of the screen. (If you’re running Chrome OS, you’re out of luck for the moment on a system-level toggle, so you’ll have to turn it on manually using that switch.)

Based on your feedback, we made dark mode support a huge priority this summer, just so you can enjoy the sweet new look in time for the big Made by Google event next month on October 15th. At that event, we expect to see the announcement of Pixel 4, Pixelbook Go, Nest Wifi, and much more.

Think we can do better? We’re already working on some refinements, and we want to know what you think too! Let us know in the comments below, and enjoy dark mode!