Download the updated Pixel Launcher from the Pixel 4

Google’s Pixel 4 is set to introduce a bunch of new software features, and one of those is a new version of the Pixel Launcher that supports a handy new gesture. Here’s where you can download the launcher from the Pixel 4 for your device.

As we noted in an exclusive look yesterday, the Pixel Launcher that’s pre-installed on the Pixel 4 includes a new gesture that pulls down the notification tray whenever the user swipes down on a blank portion of the homescreen. It’s a handy feature that third-party launchers and even some OEM devices have included for quite a while.

Having this feature on the Pixel 4 will be especially useful since Google is ditching the rear-facing fingerprint sensor on that device in exchange for Face Unlock. While the homescreen gesture to access notifications won’t be system-wide like the fingerprint one was, it’s still a useful addition nonetheless.

For current Pixel phones that have that fingerprint gesture, this Pixel Launcher change should still be a worthwhile addition. If you want to try it out for yourself, we’ve shared the APK here for the updated Pixel Launcher from the Pixel 4 so you can download it on your device. The APK was extracted straight from a pre-release Pixel 4 and should work with any other Pixel device.

Note: This version of the Pixel launcher does cause a bug for some users that disables the home gesture. Using the back gesture to get back to the launcher or recents menu should fix this problem, but beware if you decide to download this version.

More than likely, the feature will eventually roll out publicly through the Play Store.

This post was made possible by APKs shared with 9to5Google by Nextrift.

