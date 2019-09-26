Google’s Pixel 4 doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor thanks to its new Face Unlock system. While many are complaining about that just because they prefer fingerprint sensors, I’m more disappointed because it kills one of my favorite gestures. Now, we can show you that the Pixel Launcher on Google’s Pixel 4 is going to have a gesture to access notifications.

In an updated version of the Pixel Launcher we were able to obtain from the Pixel 4, there aren’t many changes to the app visually. Presumably, there are some under-the-hood changes to be better compatible with the Pixel 4’s wallpaper changes and probably the theming app, but overall there’s little that’s exciting.

However, this Pixel Launcher APK pulled from the Pixel 4 effectively confirms that a notification gesture will be present on Google’s next flagship. This feature was first discovered in a leaked Android Q/10 beta build, but it never surfaced after that.

Just as it was during that “leak,” the gesture works by turning any downward swipe on any empty portion of the display to pull down the notification tray as you can see in the GIF below.

Notably, Google is probably including this feature on the Pixel 4 since the device doesn’t have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

