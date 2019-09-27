The OnePlus 7T offers an insane value package for under $600 and it also comes with stunning exclusive wallpapers.

With a bigger form factor, super high 90Hz refresh rate display, the brand new Snapdragon 855+ chipset, and bags of RAM under the hood, the latest OnePlus smartphone really does have it all for a pretty appetizing price-tag.

OnePlus has enlisted the help of Swedish artist and designer Hampus Olsson to create another selection of minimal but stunning wallpapers for their latest release. Earlier this year the designer released a dedicated Abstruct wallpaper app that includes over 300 of his unique creations — with many of the OnePlus exclusive designs being included.

All of the designs were created using Blender for the main composition, with extra detail added using Photoshop according to a blog post by Olsson.

If you would prefer the live wallpapers, the folks over at XDA-Developers, have unzipped the entire collection and they are all available within a convenient APK file. At over 350MB, the APK file is not small. Alternatively, you can download each wallpaper individually if you don’t fancy such a big file laying dormant on your phone.

[Update]: It is worth noting that the APK file is only compatible with OnePlus devices, and only appears to work on Android 10 and above. Although I have been able to get them working on a OnePlus 7 Pro running Android Pie.

I can’t deny that the wallpapers look their best on the 90Hz display found on the OnePlus 7T but they are still great on just about any smartphone — especially if you’re looking to freshen things up a bit.

You can download the Abstruct 4K wallpapers app here, while the APK file that contains all of the new wallpapers plus the live wallpapers can be downloaded here. Let us know which are your favorite OnePlus 7T wallpapers down in the comments section below.

