Pioneer’s latest Android Auto Receiver hits a new Amazon all-time low, while Home Depot hosts a notable smart home sale, and Sony’s ANC headphones are heavily discounted. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $248 on Pioneer’s Android Auto Receiver

Amazon is currently offering the Pioneer AVIC-W6500NEX 6.2-inch Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $552. Normally selling for $800, that’s good for a 31% discount and marks the best price we’ve seen so far. Wireless support for both CarPlay and Android Auto is the most notable feature included here, as Pioneer’s receiver will pair to your smartphone over Bluetooth. On top of that, a 6.2-inch display offers plenty of room for keeping an eye on when to take the next exit, displaying your driving playlist, and more.

Take up to 30% off Ring, Nest, and other smart home security gear

Today only, Home Depot is taking up to 30% off a selection of smart home security cameras and systems. Shipping is free across the board here. One standout is on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundled with a Spotlight Cam battery and Chime Pro for $279. Typically picking up the doorbell, camera, and chime would run you closer to $450 at Amazon, with today’s offer beating the value of our previous mention by $40.

Centered around a 1080p recording experience, both the Doorbell 2 and Spotlight Cam are great additions to your home security setup. You’ll be able to monitor not only who’s at the door, but also keep an eye on the backyard, and more. The bundled Chime Pro sends audible alerts when motion is detected and the like.

Sony’s latest wireless ANC headphones return to Amazon low

Amazon offers the Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Canceling Extra Bass Headphones for $198 shipped. That’s down $51 from the regular going rate and a match of the lowest we’ve tracked at Amazon since they were announced earlier this year. This full-featured pair of headphones delivers up to 30-hours of battery life on a single charge with “next-level digital noise-cancelling technology.” A 10-minute charge delivers an hour of playback, which is perfect if you’re in a bind. You can activate voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant with the press of a button, calling up various automations and more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Edifier TWS5 wireless earbuds are feature-packed for $80 [Video]

Suaoki S200 Power Station Review: Unique design packed with features [Video]

Innogear Heavy Duty Mic Stand: Can this Amazon best-seller hold up? [Video]