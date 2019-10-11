Days away from the Pixel 4 unveil, last-minute details about the flagship are emerging. An update to the Google One app today reveals that the Made by Google phones will feature a 3-month trial to the subscription service.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Version 1.47 of the Google One is rolling out today and it includes updated strings detailing a “partner_offer.” The three-month trial will be at the 100GB tier — which usually costs $1.99/month or $19.99 annually — for additional Gmail, Drive, and Photos storage.

<string name=”partner_offer_description”>Your 3\u2011month free trial of Google One includes 100GB of storage and access to support. <a href=red://click/g1-learn-more> Learn more </a></string>

Digging further into “red://click/offer_terms” in the related string below, we found a link that explicitly mentions the Pixel 4: one.google.com/offer/pixel4. That /offer/ URL isn’t live at the moment, but device owners will have until April 15, 2021 to redeem this Pixel 4 Google One trial.

<string name=”partner_offer_terms_and_conditions”>Offer will expire on 04/15/21. By continuing you agree to the <a href=red://click/g1_terms_of_service> Google One Terms of Service </a> , <a href=red://click/privacy_policy> Privacy Policy </a> and <a href=red://click/offer_terms> full terms of this offer. </a></string>

The latest Nokia phones also offer a 3-month One trial, but the Pixel 4 and 4 XL will benefit from “Pro Sessions.” Leaked last week, owners can book appointments with Google support to learn about the latest device features.

Schedule a personal online Pro Session from Google One to learn more about your new Pixel. Our team of experts can help you master the basics and discover tips and tricks like customizing your device, taking the perfect photo, and more.

Meanwhile, Google One recently added the ability to back up MMS messages for a more encompassing device transfer experience.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: