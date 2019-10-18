Friday’s best deals include Pixel 3 XL and more on sale from $113, plus markdowns on Motorola’s Moto Z4, and the latest Nintendo Switch. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score Google Pixel 3 XL from $440, more

Woot is currently discounting a selection of Google Pixel Android Smartphones with deals starting at $113. Headlining the sale is the GSM Unlocked Pixel 3 XL 128GB in Not Pink for $490. Down from its usual $680 price tag, like you’ll find at Amazon, that’s good for a 28% discount and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on this storage tier. You’ll also be able to grab the 64GB version for $440, down from $599.

Now that the latest handset from Google is out, grabbing the previous generation is a notable way to score extra value. Here you’ll get a 6.3-inch 1440p display powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU. You can dive into our hands-on review for an in-depth look. Check out the entire sale here.

Snag Motorola’s unlocked Moto Z4 Android Smartphone

Best Buy offers the unlocked Motorola Moto Z4 128GB Android Smartphone for $250. Usually selling for $500 direct from Motorola, that’s good for a 50% discount, ties the all-time low and is only the second notable price cut. For comparison, the last sale was offered in the form of bill credits rather than a straight cash discount. Featuring a 6.4-inch Max Vision display with built-in fingerprint sensor, Moto Z4 is powered by an octa-core processor and comes backed with 128GB of onboard storage. You’ll also find a 48MP camera, USB-C charging port and compatibility for the 5G Moto mod. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Latest Nintendo Switch drops to new Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers the latest Nintendo Switch in Neon or Gray for $275. Final price will be reflected at checkout. This is a new Amazon all-time low and the second-best price we’ve tracked. Nintendo’s second-generation Switch delivers improved battery life with up to nine hours of playback on a single charge. Otherwise, you’ll find all the standout Nintendo Switch features that have made the console so popular. Removable Joy-Con, a built-in stand, and 6.2-inch touchscreen are all notable features.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Autonomous Kinn Review: Great design and support highlight this chair [Video]

Breville Barista Pro Review: New design delivers amazing espresso [Video]

Review: Edifier TWS5 wireless earbuds are feature-packed for $80 [Video]