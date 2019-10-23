The Pixel 4 has one of the most secure face unlock systems on an Android phone today, but it has a glaring loophole. Even if your eyes are closed, the Pixel 4 will still unlock. Thankfully, the handy “Lockdown” option in the settings makes it easy to secure your Pixel 4.

Lockdown is a feature for Android that essentially blocks all biometrics temporarily. The option was first introduced in Android Pie, and it’s still available in Android 10. The handy little shortcut can be found in the power menu, but it’s not enabled by default in Android.

How to enable ‘Lockdown’ on Google’s Pixel 4

Enabling Lockdown on the Pixel 4 is thankfully as easy as simply flipping a toggle in the Settings. Once in the Settings menu, scroll down to Display. Next, tap Advanced and scroll all the way to the bottom of the page. There, you’ll find an option for Lock screen display. On this page, simply toggle on Show lockdown option.

After Lockdown has been enabled, using the feature is simple, too. Long-press the power button to access the power menu, and underneath the Restart option you’ll find the Lockdown button.

Tapping Lockdown will lock your device and require a PIN or password to unlock it again. On Pixel 4, that means your face can’t unlock the device either, making this a handy feature if you want to prevent prying eyes from trying to get into your device when you’re asleep. Thankfully, though, this process won’t be necessary forever, as Google is fixing its blunder in a future update.

