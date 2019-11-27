Earlier this year, Google upgraded the Nest Hello with the ability to have holiday-themed doorbell sounds, starting with spooky Halloween sounds. Today, the company has announced that a variety of Christmas and other winter holiday sounds have been added to the Nest Hello’s repertoire.

The Google Nest team has been hard at work preparing the Nest Hello for the holiday shopping season, with things like automatic package detection to combat “porch pirates” that try to steal Christmas gifts from others.

The latest feature addition, announced today for the Nest Hello, gives your smart doorbell a handful of chimes for the winter holidays including Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s Eve, along with a general “wintry” chime. Whichever sound you choose is sure to bring a little bit of cheer to your guests and to the courier carrying your latest batch of presents.

To swap to one of the new chimes, check out the “Seasonal themes” section of the Nest app, whose halls have been decked with a new winter theme of their own, depicting a wreath and colored lights. From here you’ll be able to choose one of the four new tones or swap back to the classic “ding dong” of a doorbell.

As with the Halloween themes, Nest Hello’s winter holiday themes will likely not stay long, so be sure to try them out while you’re in the Christmas or Hanukkah spirit. They should also go great with the holiday ringtones that Pixel phones picked up earlier this year.

