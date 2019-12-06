OnePlus smartphones are pretty great and it seems like the company’s latest way to advertise that is with a piano. OnePlus built a piano out of its smartphones.

Using 17 phones in four countries around Europe, OnePlus made this video which shows off classical pianist Karim Kamar playing music using 17 OnePlus 7T Pros in a line. As one commenter pointed out, that’s a heck of a lot of RAM and storage for a piano.

OnePlus is clearly using a custom app to do all of this which was launched on all 17 phones before the music started up. The company says it took this to London, Paris, Helsinki, and Rothenburg ob der Tauber. There are even special behind-the-scenes-videos on the company’s site showing other people trying it out.

Why did OnePlus make a piano out of smartphones? It’s a weird ad that really doesn’t have a specific purpose, but hey, we’re talking about it, aren’t we?

Introducing the OnePlus Phone Piano, an extraordinary working piano with keys made from 17 OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones arranged in a line, creating a seamless and smooth keyboard. Watch the OnePlus Phone Piano dial up the Christmas magic on its mission to connect people with what really matters this festive season—each other. With classical pianist Karim Kamar lending a helping hand, let the heartwarming melodies take you on an enchanting journey.

