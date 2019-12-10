Chrome 79 will begin rolling out today with new password and phishing protections. This includes integrating Password Checkup, as well as real-time and predictive phishing protections, to keep users safe from malicious sites and prevent account compromise.

Introduced earlier this year as an extension, Password Checkup is now integrated into Chrome. When you sign in to a website, Google will check if those credentials have leaked online. The browser will alert compromised users and encourage them to change their password.

Behind the scenes, Google never actually sees your username or password due to a strong hash being generated by Chrome. Additionally, Google never reveals “any information about any other users’ usernames and passwords.” Password Checkup can be disabled entirely in Chrome settings under “Sync and Google Services.” This is available on both desktop and mobile Chrome.

Google maintains a widely used Safe Browsing blacklist of malicious sites, and Chrome is now leveraging real-time phishing protections. Anytime you visit a website, the browser will check the URL against a local safe list. If not found, Chrome will anonymously query Google to find out if you’re visiting a dangerous site.

This results in a “30% increase in protections by warning users on malicious sites that are brand new,” and is meant to counter phishing sites that got around the previous 30-minute Safe Browsing blacklist refresh interval. This is available when the “Make searches and browsing better” setting is enabled.

Previously, Chrome’s predictive phishing protection only worked if you’re logged in and had Sync enabled. Now, all users will be warned if they enter Google Account and other credentials stored by the default password manager on suspected phishing sites.

By watching for password reuse, Chrome can give heightened security in critical moments, while minimizing the data shared with Google by default. Our analysis shows that this launch will protect hundreds of millions more users from bad actors on the web.

The last change with Chrome 79 is a redesign that better emphasizes what profile you’re using on shared devices. This ensures you’re saving passwords to the right Google Account. This profile menu has also been updated for easier switching.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: