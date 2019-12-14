Google Store discounts Pixel 4 by $300 to $499+ for Verizon customers

- Dec. 14th 2019 2:33 am PT

Phone discounts on the Google Store usually only apply to the unlocked — and occasionally Google Fi — models. If you’re a Verizon subscriber, Google today is offering $300 off the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL until year’s end.

The Google Store on Saturday kicked off a “save $300 off Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL” deal for the Verizon variant of the phone. To clarify, this does not apply to the unlocked or Fi edition, though those currently see a $100-$150 price cut until midnight. Meanwhile, all 2019 flagship purchases include a free Nest Hub.

You have to be an existing Verizon subscriber to take advantage of this Pixel 4 discount, and can pay in one of three methods with each carrying their own terms:

  • Finance with Verizon: Requires activation
  • Finance with Google: Get your phone with Google’s monthly payment plan
  • Pay in full: One-time payment. Pay with credit/debit card or Google Store credit

Verizon Pixel 4 discount

Verizon device payment purchase or full retail price purchase and upgrade req’d. Less $300 promo credit applied to account over 24 mos w/in 1-2 bill cycles; promo credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met; 0% APR. Device must complete activation by 12/31.

The first scenario sees you pay $20.79/month — instead of $33.29 — after a $12.50 promo credit. This $499-$699 Pixel 4 price range with the Verizon discount is identical to what Google sold the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL at for the last few months of its life.

Google is in the final holiday push with its Store offering free 2-day shipping until next Friday. The company warns how “Pixels are in demand” and to “check the estimated delivery date at checkout, before confirming your purchase.”

