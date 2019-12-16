Google Maps is now adding the ability to search for electric charging station connector types — making the process of topping up your vehicle that bit easier.

You might have already known that Google added electric charge point locations to Maps earlier this year. Being able to filter these by plug type will save you time and effort when you head out for a drive (via Android Police).

The update adds the ability to set which electric charging stations you prefer so that when using Google Maps, you don’t need to search manually for a specific connection type each time. This can be changed at any time from within the side hamburger menu within Maps.

Plug choice is available for J1772, CCS (Combo 1), Type 2, CCS (Combo 2), CHAdeMO, and Tesla. That covers the most popular electric vehicles on the road today.

There are a ton of other apps that allow you to search for charging stations by connector type but given that Google Maps is the most widely used app for navigation, it’s a great bonus for those who do happen to have an electric vehicle.

