In between discounts and promos, getting a Google Home Mini is not too difficult a task. Some YouTube Music subscribers are now being offered the most affordable Made by Google speaker for free.

Certain YouTube Music “members” today are being prompted with a “gift” offer for the $49 — but often less — smart speaker. So far, only one German user has received the “redeem now” message.

This looks to be the same process as Google One where you’ll get a promo code for your local Google Store. Shipping is handled like any other purchase. The One promo originated in the US before recently expanding to the UK and other parts of Europe.

Stateside, YouTube Music Premium is $9.99, while the full YouTube Premium with benefits applied to all videos is $11.99. It’s a nice perk for Google to offer those that are paying for the streaming service while feature parity has yet to be achieved. It’s not clear how selective Google is being with the free YouTube Music Home Mini.

Meanwhile, we’ve reported how the Home Mini will be replaced with the Nest Mini next month at Made by Google 2019. There should be sound improvements and the ability to mount on a wall. It’s unknown whether Google will still be offering the original at an even more affordable price, or whether it will be depreciated.

This YouTube Music Home Mini offer coming to light follows news this morning that Google is preloading YouTube Music on Android 9 and Android 10 devices in lieu of Play Music.

