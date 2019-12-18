Huawei P40 will have a ‘never seen’ design, foldable Mate X will get a 2020 update

- Dec. 18th 2019 8:57 am PT

Huawei has been in a tough spot for the past several months due to a ban from the US that restricts the company from using Google apps among other things. Now, Huawei is teasing the company’s 2020 plans with the Huawei P40 which will have a unique design, as well as an upgraded Mate X foldable as well.

Speaking to Frandroid, Huawei CEO Richard Yu divulged a few details for the company’s early 2020 releases. Firstly, that includes the Huawei P40 series. In an interview, Yu said that the P40 will arrive in late March 2020 at an event in Paris, France. No specific date was provided.

Yu says that the company’s upcoming flagship will apparently be more powerful, offer better battery life, and somehow, offer an even better camera as well. The P30 Pro already offered one of the best cameras of the year, so it will be interesting to see how Huawei improves the system.

On top of that, the Huawei P40 will offer a design we’ve “never seen” on a smartphone. There’s absolutely no indication as to what that might imply, though.

Further, the phone will include Android 10 and EMUI 10 as well as support for Huawei Mobile Services. Presumably, the phone still won’t support any Google services unless Huawei catches a break from the US government.

In related news, Richard Yu also confirmed some details about the Huawei Mate X. The company’s foldable smartphone finally launched a couple of months ago in China after a slew of delays, but in 2020 the device will be getting an upgrade. That includes a better hinge as well as a processor upgrade to the Kirin 990. The screen will also be “more resistant,” presumably against scratches. The upgraded version will arrive at MWC 2020.

