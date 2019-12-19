It sure seems like 2020 is going to be the year of huge camera housings. This week, an early leak of the Huawei P40 has come to light showing off its camera housing and a quirky design choice too.

Courtesy of OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, these first Huawei P40 leaks are the usual CAD-based renders. OnLeaks has a fairly solid track record, so more than likely this is a good indication of what we’ll see hit the market in a few short months.

These renders are dark, so they do hide some details, but there are a few key details to be learned. First of all, it seems Huawei is taking notes from Samsung with a large rectangular camera housing along the left side of the device, just like we’re expecting on the Galaxy S11.

In that camera housing, there will be at least four different sensors although, at the moment, it’s not confirmed which sensors will be included. Apparently, the display size on the standard P40 will be around 6.1-6.2 inches while the larger P40 Pro will be around 6.5-6.7 inches.

Interestingly, the metal frame on the Huawei P40 has an interesting design choice too. The corners of the frame push upwards to portions of the display. Presumably, this has something to do with durability, but whatever the case, it probably has something to do with the “never seen” design Richard Yu recently teased.

