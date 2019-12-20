9to5Google Daily 361: Android 10 rollout for the OnePlus 6/6T restarts for the third time

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Hosts
Links
- OxygenOS 10.3.0 is Android 10 repackaged with added fixes for OnePlus 6/6T
- Google’s Pixel 3 had a 120Hz LCD display on the table at one point
- Google recapping new features and games with monthly ‘Stadia Savepoints’
- Google Play Movies & TV watch directory adds Disney+ and Netflix
Deals
- Best Buy Last-Chance Sale includes HomePod, 10.2-inch iPad, TVs, more at Black Friday pricing
- Save up to $120 on Ring Video Doorbells: Pro at $129 + more from $99
