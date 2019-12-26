Given people’s tendency to search for things rather than enter URLs, Google in recent years has been directly integrated contest voting. Search and Assistant this year are again the official third-party partners for the NBA All-Star Vote.

This is the second year that NBA All-Star Voting is being “Presented by Google.” For the 2018/2019 season, Google replaced Alexa, as the two organizations signed a multi-year agreement.

Throughout the voting period, fans may submit one full ballot each day via the NBA App and NBA.com, as well as on Google and through Google Assistant. All current NBA players will be available for selection.

Fan voting accounts for 50% of the vote while “all current players and a media panel will account for 25 percent each.” Opening yesterday, polling ends on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, Jan. 20 at 11:59 PM ET). Tally updates will be provided on January 2nd, 9th, and 16th.

Winning starters will be announced on January 23rd, while the 69th NBA All-Star Game is on February 16th in Chicago.

Google : Vote on Google.com or Google’s Search app by searching “NBA Vote” or “NBA All-Star Vote” or simply by searching for a player or team. Fans may submit votes for 10 unique players per day from Dec. 25 – Jan. 20.

: Vote on Google.com or Google’s Search app by searching “NBA Vote” or “NBA All-Star Vote” or simply by searching for a player or team. Fans may submit votes for 10 unique players per day from Dec. 25 – Jan. 20. Assistant: Vote via any Google Assistant enabled device by saying, “Ok Google, vote for the NBA All-Star Game”. Fans may submit votes for up to 10 unique players per day from Dec. 25 – Jan. 20.

