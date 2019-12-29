Google Photos generating ‘Best of 2019’ photo book

With the year coming to an end in a matter of hours, Google Photos is the latest to offer a recap of the past 12 months. Like last year, it’s in the form of a ‘best moments of 2019’ photo book.

Once generated, you’ll receive a standard “View your new photo book” notification prompting you to “Relive the best moments.” This is the second year Google has generated such a collection, and an extension of automatic creations for major trips and each of the four seasons.

Google selects approximately 60 images for the “Best of 2019” photo book. They are arranged chronologically, and should include ones from the holiday season. You can reorder and delete pages in bulk through the overflow menu, and open each page to choose a border style.

There’s also the ability to add more photo or collage pages, and editing the cover/spine text. The 7-inch Softcover is $9.99 for 20 pages with each extra page $.35, while the 9-inch Hardcover is $19.99 and $.65 for every additional page.

If you haven’t received a notification from Google Photos yet, open the app’s navigation drawer to visit the “Print store.” It should appear as the first item in the “Photo books made for you” carousel. The Best of 2019 alert from Google Photos started appearing earlier in the month, and should be widely available now.

