Last month, Qualcomm signaled the proper beginning of the 5G era by including 5G modems in both their flagship and mid-range chips for 2020. Today, Realme is introducing their 5G option, starting in China, with the Realme X50 5G.

As CES rolls on in Las Vegas, bringing endless announcements of tech coming stateside, Realme, via GSM Arena, has seen fit to announce their first 5G phone the X50 5G in China. On the surface, the phone features an impressive 120 Hz, 6.57-inch IPS LCD display, with a dual-camera punch hole, hiding 8 MP ultrawide, and 16 MP standard selfie cameras.

Around back, the X50 5G offers a 64 MP main sensor that uses 4-in-1 binning to deliver quality 16 MP shots. Backing up the main sensor, you’ll also find 12 MP telephoto, 8 MP ultrawide, and 2 MP macro cameras, covering nearly all bases of modern smartphone camera needs and wants.

Under the hood, the Realme X50 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G, and can be complemented with 6 GB, 8 GB, and 12 GB RAM, and 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. The 4,200 mAh battery should last all day, but can also be quickly topped with 30W VOOC 4.0 charging support.

What really makes the X50 5G unique, though, is that it’s the first phone Realme has delivered without the stock version of the ColorOS skin provided by Oppo. Instead, the phone uses an altered version of ColorOS dubbed “Realme UI.” Whether that’s a good thing or not is yet to be seen, though, as Realme capped off last year by introducing ads to their devices.

The Realme X50 5G is on sale now in China, with prices starting at ¥2,499 and ranging up to ¥2,999.

