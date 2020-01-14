Nomad makes a lot of premium accessories for both Android and iOS devices, and today, it’s unveiling a new premium wireless charger. The Nomad Base Station Stand has a premium metal design, easy USB-C input, and fast wireless charging on most devices, too.

Nomad already makes a bunch of wireless chargers, and we even reviewed one of the company’s dual chargers recently as well.

The Base Station Stand has a machined aluminum frame and padded leather to hold your phone in place safe. There are also two wireless charging coils underneath this design that helps ensure you can use the Stand with almost any smartphone in portrait or landscape orientation, regardless of where the Qi wireless charging coils are placed. It even works with Apple’s AirPods, and should work with Google’s upcoming Pixel Buds, too.

For Android users, there’s a great bonus with the Nomad Base Station Stand, too. The charger uses USB-C for power with a maximum output of 10 W. That means it’ll charge up a Google Pixel 4 at full speed and push adequate power to Samsung devices as well. Nomad also says it’ll push a full 7.5 W to iPhones. There’s also an 18 W USB-C power adapter in the box with the Stand.

Pricing for the Nomad Base Station Stand lands at a hefty $89, but if you love this style, it’ll be worth the cash. I had a brief chance to check it out at CES 2020 last week, and the build quality speaks for itself. You can order now from Nomad’s website.

