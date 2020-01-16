Chrome for Android prepares Google Assistant integration for voice search

- Jan. 16th 2020 6:45 am PT

0

Google Assistant has taken over many of the company’s products to replace previous forms of voice search. Now, it seems Google is finally preparing to integrate Google Assistant into Chrome for Android to replace the old voice search function.

Spotted by XDA-Developers, two commits to Chromium Gerrit give us a pretty clear picture of what Google is planning to do. The first commit clearly mentions that Google plans to pass voice search off to Assistant when it’s used from the Chrome address bar. Another commit details a flag for enabling that functionality.

In its current state, Google Chrome’s microphone button triggers a different voice search function. It has a different, outdated interface that was specific to Android. When Assistant takes over for this in Chrome, it should allow users to get faster, more accurate results from Google as well.

Google is still in the early days of preparing this functionality, but it’s already clear that it will arrive in Chrome 85, set to release later this year.

More on Google Assistant:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Google Chrome is the most widely used desktop browser in the world. Since its launch in 2008, Chrome has expanded to Android, iOS, and is the basis of a cloud-based operating system.
Google Assistant

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches