Google Assistant has taken over many of the company’s products to replace previous forms of voice search. Now, it seems Google is finally preparing to integrate Google Assistant into Chrome for Android to replace the old voice search function.

Spotted by XDA-Developers, two commits to Chromium Gerrit give us a pretty clear picture of what Google is planning to do. The first commit clearly mentions that Google plans to pass voice search off to Assistant when it’s used from the Chrome address bar. Another commit details a flag for enabling that functionality.

In its current state, Google Chrome’s microphone button triggers a different voice search function. It has a different, outdated interface that was specific to Android. When Assistant takes over for this in Chrome, it should allow users to get faster, more accurate results from Google as well.

Google is still in the early days of preparing this functionality, but it’s already clear that it will arrive in Chrome 85, set to release later this year.

