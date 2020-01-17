Right on the heels of the LG G8 ThinQ receiving the Android 10 update, the LG V50 ThinQ is now joining the update party in South Korea.

The stable update is now rolling out for the LG V50 right now in South Korea (via XDA-Developers) and brings with it all of the important improvements and updates that LG owners have been waiting for. Given LG’s history with OTA updates, we can’t give you any sort of timeframe for the Android 10 update rolling out globally.

Considering how poorly LG treats devices (and by extension customers) with regards to updates, the fact that the Android 10 update is heading out for the LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ in the space of a few weeks is semi-impressive for a company that can barely send out Android Pie to older handsets. The entire changelog is, naturally, in Korean but with some rudimentary translation, XDA worked out a few of the notable updates:

Pop-up window mode has been added.

Full gesture navigation has been added.

Photo mode and video mode have been separated from the camera.

December 2019 security patches.

So while it’s unclear just how long you’ll have to wait to get Android 10 on your own LG V50 ThinQ, at least we know that it’s currently available elsewhere, which means it’s likely you’ll eventually get the latest Android build at some point — we’ll update you once we find out when that could potentially be.

