Last year, Google launched the Chromebook App Hub to showcase the best classroom software and ideas. At BETT 2020, the directory is seeing a suite of updates, including a search capability and more filtering, while there is a new Chromebook app licensing model.

Since launch, the Chromebook App Hub has seen over 270 apps and classroom “idea sparks” from K-12 educators and developers. This includes over 20 apps optimized for Chromebook tablets and styluses, like the recently announced Lenovo 10e. Some titles include Canva for Education, Adobe Spark, Nearpod, and Kahoot.

To make it easier to browse, there is now basic search in the top-right corner, along with new filter options. This includes looking by class subject, device features, and Google integrations. Privacy can also be filtered by GDPR and COPPA for IT administrators.

Another BETT 2020 announcement sees Google introduce a new app licensing model for a collection of Chromebook creative apps: WeVideo, Book Creator, Infinite Painter, Squid, Soundtrap, and Explain Everything.

Like every good toolbox, our collection offers a range of apps for students across all grades and subjects and is designed to help all types of learners express themselves in their own way:

Administrators will be able to instantly deploy to students using the Google Admin Console, while all apps today leverage Google Sign-in to cutdown on usernames and passwords, confirm access, and unlock all features. App licenses can be purchased through existing Chromebook providers, with the option to purchase outright coming soon.

When students change classes or move grades at the end of the year, app licenses return to the pool to be used by the next student.

