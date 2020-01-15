Chrome OS tablets have only appeared a few times so far, but Lenovo may have beat them all with its IdeaPad Duet that we went hands on with at CES 2020. Today, Lenovo is announcing a few new products built for schools, and it includes another Chrome OS tablet, the Lenovo Chromebook 10e.

The Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet is, well, just what its name implies. It’s another Chrome OS tablet which, as far as we can tell, is just a modified version of the IdeaPad Duet. Gone are the fabrics, replaced with a more rugged design that has water-resistant keys and rubber bumpers. Lenovo mentions that the product meets MIL-STD-810G testing, too. It appears the kickstand attaches as a case this time rather than with magnets.

Lenovo plans to officially put this product up for sale in March for a price of $269, actually slightly undercutting the IdeaPad Duet by $10. The Chromebook 10e is also promised eight years of automatic updates.

Along with this new tablet, Lenovo is also refreshing some of its other Chromebooks for education — the 100e, 300e, and 500e. The company isn’t specific on what’s changing, but apparently they will all include “the latest processors” and are available today starting at $214.

Lenovo’s mission in education is to provide a purpose-built portfolio that empowers educators to drive positive learning outcomes. Lenovo continues to offer a broad choice of Chromebook and Windows enabled systems specifically designed for students and teachers. Providing a superior and personalized user experience, the education portfolio features smart and innovative technology to enhance learning engagement. An all new Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet is the latest addition and an ideal tool for K-2 students to begin their education journey with problem-solving games, assessments and hands-on learning apps. Highlights of 10e Chromebook Tablet: Specifically designed to withstand the rigors of a classroom environment with rubber bumpers and a super tough Dragontrail TM Pro Glass that meets MIL-STD-810G testing

Pro Glass that meets MIL-STD-810G testing Powerful but efficient MediaTek processor that conquers daily classroom tasks

Versatile detachable keyboard folio case with anchored and water-resistant keys 1

Eight years of auto-updates2, world-facing camera, Universal Stylus Input support and access to tons of creativity tools and learning apps.

