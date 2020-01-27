The long-awaited Poco X2 is set to launch on February 4th, 2020 in Dehli, India after being confirmed by the now-standalone company.

After the unbridled success that was the Poco F1, fans in India — and globally — have been clamouring to get even a tidbit of information on a potential follow-up. Now we have some more solid information on what the device might bring to the table next week.

Poco launched a dedicated teaser website for the X2, which drops huge hints about just what we can expect from the device launch event. When you launch the site on your phone, it loads into a screen refresh rate measurement tool that even throws shade at the numerous 90Hz refresh rate display on devices such as the OnePlus 7T and Pixel 4. This definitely points towards a 120Hz panel coming on the Poco X2.

There are also references to the camera sensor — which we believe will be the Sony IMX686. This is a 64-megapixel camera sensor that is found in the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro — a device that could be the basis for much of the specifications of the Poco X2.

The teaser site also mentions that the Poco X2 will launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that will be liquid-cooled. We’re not quite sure which chipset might be picked by Poco but we’d imagine it would either the Snapdragon 865 or we could be thrown a curveball and see the Snapdragon 765G.

Considering we are a week away from launch, it’s surprising just how little we know about the Poco X2 — which is kind of refreshing. We expect pricing to be as competitive as the original F1 model but with the smartphone space now far more competitive than it was 18 months ago, one wonders just how Poco can really capture the public interest in the same way. At least we don’t have much longer to wait to see what they bring to the table.

