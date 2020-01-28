Beyond the usual monthly perk of free games, Google Stadia Pro members are offered exclusive discounts on purchasing new games. Closing out January and stepping into February, Google has prepared a new set of deals for those Stadia Pro members, including 60% off Mortal Kombat 11.

Today, Google Stadia has officially unveiled the games that Pro members can claim during the month of February, which we exclusively reported yesterday. Side-by-side with that announcement, Google Stadia Pro members have between now and February 5 to purchase Mortal Kombat 11’s standard or Premium editions for a whopping 60% off. This puts the Google Stadia version of Mortal Kombat 11 at the same sale price being offered by GameStop for other platforms.

If you’ve already picked up Mortal Kombat 11 since Stadia launched but didn’t opt for the Premium Edition, you’re still in luck. The Kombat Pack DLC includes additional characters like Terminator T-800, Spawn, and the soon-to-be-released Joker from Batman, along with new skins for fighters new and old.

Also, between now and February 4, Google Stadia Pro members can pick up Just Dance 2020 for 40% off, and both the standard and Gold editions of Trials Rising for 60% off. At just $10, Trials Rising is definitely a worthy addition to your Google Stadia library.

