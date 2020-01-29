Late last year, we enabled the early stages of a Google Podcasts revamp that includes a bottom bar and built-in queue. A month later with Google app 10.94, it’s been iterated on further with more functionality revealing just what is different.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

The homescreen is now fully fleshed out and still features a grid of your shows. However, below are recent episodes complete with show descriptions, as well as inline shortcuts to add to queue and download offline. This allows you to primarily interact and stay on the home feed.

Meanwhile, the search tab we previously spotted is now called “Discover.” A search field is up top with tabs like “For you,” “News,” “Culture,” “Business, and “Sports” that follow. There’s a “Popular & trending carousel” of shows, with podcasts again listed with full details underneath.

The “Activity” tab shows a “Queue” next to “History” and “Downloads.” You’ll be able to reorder podcasts by dragging, with the feature also appearing directly in the podcast player UI.

A podcasts’ home page is mostly unchanged, though the queue and download shortcuts now appear next to the play button. The former button features a green confirmation once added.

From what we’ve enabled of the Google Podcasts revamp, it’s quite feature complete and functional. It’s not yet rolled out with the latest Google app beta.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

