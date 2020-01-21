Google app 10.93 preps ‘general’ Assistant settings, recording pronunciations for contacts [APK Insight]

The latest Google app beta yesterday detailed how Assistant’s upcoming hotword sensitivity capability will work, and made several changes to Podcasts. Google app 10.93 reveals development on recording pronunciations for your contacts, “general” Assistant settings, and other features.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

General settings for Assistant

Assistant today offers a labyrinth of preferences, with Google app 10.93 revealing work on “general settings.” From what we enabled today, there’s nothing new, and existing options are just rearranged under this new menu. Many are related to Phone settings, including a shortcut to the Pixel’s Active Edge that should also appear on the page below.

<string name=”general_settings_active_edge_settings_title”>Squeeze for your Assistant</string>

Meanwhile, we also spotted a standalone “Ambient Mode” preference. For those that currently have this lockscreen feature enabled on their device, the current setting is under “Phone.” Google could be better emphasizing capabilities by adding to the main list.

Recording pronunciations for contacts

Under “Nickname” in the “Your info” menu, Google Assistant today lets you record a pronunciation of your name in case the default or “Spell it out” options are inaccurate. Google app 10.93 reveals work on extending that capability to important contacts saved under the “Your people” menu.

Household contacts

In enabling the previous feature, we also take a look at “Household contacts” for Smart Displays and speakers announced at CES 2020. To have important people immediately accessible on a speed dial card, you tap the toggle and provide an optional nickname.

Opening in incognito

For the past several releases, we’ve been tracking a built-in browser for Google app that will presumably be used for Search results and Discover articles. According to Google app 10.93, this browser will have the ability to open links in incognito mode.

<string name=”incognito_interstitial_title”>Open Chrome incognito tab</string> <string name=”incognito_interstitial_tabs_warning”>If you already have incognito open in Chrome, cookies and other data may be used across all incognito tabs. Data from your incognito session will only be cleared from Chrome when you <b>close all incognito tabs</b>.</string> <string name=”incognito_interstitial_visibility_warning_employer”>Your employer or school</string> <string name=”incognito_interstitial_visibility_warning_isp”>Your internet service provider</string> <string name=”incognito_interstitial_visibility_warning_websites”>Websites you visit</string>

How to update?

You can sign up for the Google app’s beta program here or by heading to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling to the bottom. The latest beta version of the Google app is immediately rolled out when it’s available.

