After being teased for a few weeks, the Poco X2 has now gone official with a laundry list of specs and enticing low entry price-point.

The company went completely standalone just recently and has stated that this is not a direct follow-up to the Poco F1 and, as expected, is actually just a rebranded Xiaomi Redmi K30. That means the Poco X2 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, 6 or 8GB of RAM, 64, 128 or 256GB of storage — although the storage is UFS 2.1. It will ship with MIUI 11 on top of Android 10.

There is also room for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and the battery measures in at 4,500mAh, which is charged by a 27W fast charger. Fans will also be happy that the Poco X2 comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and even includes liquid cooling technology — which Poco claims can dissipate heat 300% faster.

The Poco X2 includes a 6.67″ 20:9 RealityFlow display with a FHD+ resolution. The most impressive aspect is the 120Hz refresh rate, and supports HDR 10 video. It also includes a dual punch-hole notch in the upper-right corner of the display — which plays host to 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel selfie cameras.

At the back, the Poco X2 includes a quad-camera setup and relies on the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor for better portrait mode effects. It’s also worth noting that the Poco X2 is capable of recording 960FPS slow-motion videos, and even includes a dedicated VLOG Mode for the budding videographer.

Available in three colors: Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red. The Poco X2 is an India exclusive and will start at around $225 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option, for $15 you can double the internal storage to 128GB. There is also a premium model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage available for approximately $280.

More on Poco:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: