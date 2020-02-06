This week we start with some insight into YouTube Music’s long-awaited cloud upload locker then talk about declining hardware sales for Made by Google. We then recap what Google Maps announced for its 15th anniversary — yes, that icon.
- Sources: Internal YouTube Music gains music library upload as Play Music transition nears
- ‘Made by Google’ is a ‘multibillion-dollar revenue business,’ but Q4 2019 hardware sales see decline
- Alphabet reports Q4 2019 revenue of $46.07 billion, $15B/year YouTube ad revenue
- YouTube Music/Premium has 20 million paid subscribers, 2M for YouTube TV
- Google Maps gets new public transit features, ‘Live View’ to expand this year
- Google Maps gets redesigned mobile app, brand new logo on 15th birthday
- Google Photos trialing monthly subscription to get your best pictures auto-printed
