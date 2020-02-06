This week has seen a flurry of YouTube Music developments, including our report today that the promised cloud locker is en route. The Android app is now prompting listeners about being able to like songs with Google Assistant.
A handful of users today have encountered a “Hey Google, like this song” prompt at the bottom of the now playing screen. Oddly, for some, the message keeps reappearing — covering playback controls — even after dismissing.
Use your voice to control the music with your Assistant
This straightforward capability is an alternative to tapping the thumbs up button, and most useful when your device is locked. Otherwise, the Assistant panel covers or overtakes YouTube Music in providing the “Sure” confirmation. The change is not reflected immediately in the player, but the like is recorded.
This feature works with commands phrased in different ways, but is not new or even specific to YouTube Music. Available in Spotify, it’s also a staple of Google Home speakers for the past few years given the lack of physical controls. Nevertheless, it’s a useful reminder and comes in handy depending on the situation.
Thanks Judd
