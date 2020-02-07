9to5Google Daily 390: The Motorola Razr can only withstands 27,000 folds, YouTube Music set to get upload feature, plus more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Watch a robot fold the Motorola Razr until it dies [Livestream]
- Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo working on a Play Store alternative for Android
- Sources: Internal YouTube Music gains music library upload as Play Music transition nears
- Google Maps gets redesigned mobile app, brand new logo on 15th birthday
Deals discussed in this episode:
- Verizon is offering up to $1,100 in savings on two Pixel 4/XL purchases
- Nest Thermostat E delivers energy savings, more for $135 (Reg. $169)
