Hangouts Meet for web gets Material Theme tweaks

The latest G Suite app to get a Material Theme revamp is the web Hangouts Meet client. This “new look and feel” for Google’s enterprise video conferencing service only offers visual improvements with no functionality changes.

Meet.google.com is a landing page that’s particularly suited for large screens and dedicated conferencing equipment. There’s even a rotating background that features nice Hangouts Meet-specific artwork.

The top-left corner features a logo and time/date, while the other main part is a list of your upcoming meetings. Above it is the ability to “Start a new meeting” or “Use a meeting code” to participate in one. The current iteration of Hangouts Meet combines those two buttons.

The full list of changes today are:

Updated fonts that uses Google’s custom-designed and highly-legible typefaces

Controls (like buttons, dialogs, and sidebars) that are updated and consistent

Iconography and color changes that are more legible

Various icons like the settings gear next to the profile switcher and all text have been tweaked accordingly. The Hangouts Meet web Material Theme is not yet live on our account with full availability for all G Suite editions by next month.

