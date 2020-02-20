Overnight, Samsung users around the globe noticed a strange “1” notification on their devices that seemingly had no cause. However, there’s nothing to worry about, it was just a mistake on Samsung’s end.

Reports from users over the past 12 hours show that quite a lot of people got this strange notification overnight, originating from the “Find my Mobile” app. This notification only contains the number 1 and, when tapped, it does absolutely nothing and disappears.

This weird “1” notification seems to have affected pretty much all Samsung devices, not just the most recent models. There are reports from high-end flagships like the Galaxy S10, Note 10, and Galaxy Z Flip, as well as more mid-range options such as Galaxy A and J series devices. Some users even claim that the “Find my Mobile” app wasn’t installed on their device and they still got the notification.

Samsung has officially acknowledged this situation. In a brief statement on Twitter, Samsung confirmed this notification was nothing more than a mistake coming from an internal test. The company explains:

Recently, a notification about “Find My Mobile 1” occurred on a limited number of Galaxy devices. This was sent unintentionally during an internal test and there is no effect on your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers.

