One of the most exciting things coming in the Chrome OS world right now is the Galaxy Chromebook, but Samsung wasn’t keen to share its release date back at CES. Now, a product listing might be revealing that information and it’s not too far off.

When the Galaxy Chromebook was announced, Samsung only said that it would be coming out sometime in Q1 of this year. That’s definitely soon, but it’s not quite enough of an exact timeline to help customers put aside the cash needed to buy it.

AboutChromebooks spotted a product listing from Best Buy — since removed — which mentions an April 6 release date for the Galaxy Chromebook. Of course, that’s definitely subject to change, but it’s the first mention we’ve heard of a release date for the product outside of Samsung’s vague timeline. That date makes sense, too, as it gives Samsung a bit of time to cool off following the Galaxy S20/Z Flip launch.

Also of interest, an LTE model was spotted on Samsung’s own website. Samsung didn’t announce this previously, but it’d be an appreciated option for Chrome OS users. As it stands today, there are very few Chromebooks with LTE connectivity, Samsung’s Chromebook Plus v2 being one of the only ones that comes to mind. If that is actually happening, though, Samsung would have to create another variant of the machine, possibly running on a different chip. This is definitely within the realm of possibility, but I wouldn’t get too excited.

