One of the biggest additions and surprise packages at the Pixel 4 launch event was the newly packaged and redesigned Google Assistant. Unfortunately, the new Google Assistant didn’t work on Pixel 4 devices if you had a G Suite account logged in — that is until now.

After recently breaking free of US borders, the cut-down AI helper is now available in a number of regions. This is no doubt fantastic news for anyone that does utilize a G Suite account on their Pixel 4 and was frustrated that they were unable to access the new offline features and smaller UI on their Made by Google phone.

Reports have come from Reddit that Pixel 4 owners are now able to activate the new Google Assistant with a G Suite account logged in to their devices (via Android Police). It’s also worth noting that the official support pages for the updated feature still states that it won’t work with a G Suite account logged in.

To use the new Google Assistant, use a device with a personal Google Account. If you use a device with a personal account and a school or work account, you won’t get the new Google Assistant.

If you don’t have a clue what we’re talking about here, the minimal Assistant UI can do all of the same things, but supports continual conversations and can control far more of your Pixel 4 completely hands-free.

You should hopefully see support rolling out over the coming weeks. We’re not seeing the option yet on some of our devices, but should you see the option, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

