Last October, Google tested a drastic revamp to Assistant Updates. More users this evening are encountering the chronologically-ordered feed with additional cards and tips.

This Google Assistant Updates revamp starts with a familiar greeting and places your profile avatar in the top-right corner. Compared to the current iteration, cards are primarily organized by date. “Today” — followed by the current date — features immediately useful information, like the weather.

The background is appropriately themed to the condition, while the card can be tapped to reveal an hourly forecast and chips to see the forecast for Tomorrow, This week, and This weekend in Assistant.

Relevant chips appear on all cards, while an overflow menu in the bottom right lets you customize settings. Time increments — “This week” and “Later next month” — distinguished by a blue marker, while cards default to a compact view that’s more glanceable. Google still asks whether cards are “useful right now” with a new no/yes UI.

Compared to what was spotted last year, there are new sections. “Other important things” shows cards found in Assistant today like stocks and your shopping list. “Suggested activities” include “event suggestions tailored to you” that leverage the new Google Maps icon.

“See personalized event suggestions and ideas for things to do from your Assistant.

A card at the bottom of Updates refers to these “Assistant tips” as offering suggestions, reminders, and saved events.

This evening, the revamp of Google Assistant Updates went live on one of our accounts. Once enabled, it appeared on several signed-in devices running different Google app versions — not just the latest beta. We’ve also received reports of other users encountering it, including one that briefly had it last year. That said, the redesign is not yet widely rolled out.

