While not quite having the same reach as parent company Huawei, Honor makes some solid smartphones that certainly pack a punch, the latest being the Honor View 30 Pro.

Unveiled at a behind-closed-doors event, the Honor View 30 Pro also gives us a very minor hint at what to expect from the Huawei P40 series late in March. The 6.57-inch device comes with a FHD+ LCD display and dual punch-hole notch in the upper left. Internally, it comes with the Kirin 990 5G chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of superfast UFS 3.0 internal storage.

The design definitely resembles the leaked renders of the Huawei P40 Pro, with the rear camera being another portion that really drops hints about what we can expect. The domino camera module comes with a 40-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto zoom lens — that offers 3x optical zoom with 5x hybrid zoom.

At the front, the widened notch includes a 32-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens for getting even more subjects in your selfies.

Longevity should be pretty much assured, thanks to a decent-sized 4,100mAh cell that supports 40W wired charging and 27W wireless fast charging. The biggest omission on the Honor View 30 Pro is undoubtedly access to the Google Play Store. As the OEM is part of the Huawei family, it too is subject to the same trade and access restrictions placed upon the smartphone and telecommunications firm. That means a reliance on Huawei’s AppGallery for the foreseeable future.

The Honor View 30 Pro will be available in Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Icelandic Frost, and Sunrise Orange when it becomes available later this year.

