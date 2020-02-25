Google Nest is facing an outage this afternoon that sees “camera connectivity impacted.” At the moment, “Nest Cam Live Video” and “Video History” are down, though all other smart home services are operational.

Nest Cams went down around 12 p.m. PT with feeds continuously loading on the web and mobile apps. This affects the Nest Cam and Nest Cam IQ lineup of Indoor and Outdoor cameras, Nest Hello Doorbell, and even the Nest Hub Max smart display.

The Nest system status page confirms that live video streams, Aware video history, clips, and Sightline timelapses are unavailable.

Google provided an update just after 1 p.m. that confirms how it’s “currently aware of the issue and are investigating the cause.” According to the “Issue & Maintenance History,” an identical issue took place on December 5, 2019.

There are countless reports on Twitter with @GoogleNest reaching out as this outage enters its third hour.

Update: Four hours later, Google says a fix is beginning to roll out, and that access has been restored for some customers.

Update 2: At 4 p.m. PT, camera connectivity was “restored for some customers,” with more regaining access at 5:30 p.m. As of 8:26 p.m., Nest said that all customers had access to notification alerts, but that work on restoring Sightline was still underway.

Update 3: Full functionality was restored at 4 a.m. PT on Tuesday, February 25. Google Nest VP Rishi Chandra apologized for the “frustrating” issue and noted how “video history wasn’t collected during this incident” that lasted over 16 hours. A planned server update was at fault with more updates about Google’s response in the coming days.

We’re still doing some investigating, but at this point I can share that the issue was due to a scheduled storage server software update that didn’t go as intended. Whenever something like this occurs, we carefully look across our systems to figure out how to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Update: Sightline, notifications, and camera connectivity have been restored for everyone. We know this issue has been frustrating – thanks for bearing with us. If you’re still having trouble, send us a DM so we can help. — Google Nest (@googlenest) February 25, 2020

Updating…

