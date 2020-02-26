Microsoft rolling out its new Chromium-based Edge via Windows 10 Insider update

- Feb. 26th 2020 8:03 am PT

Microsoft’s new Edge is based on Chromium and gives Google Chrome a run for its money in a few ways. Now Microsoft is starting to replace the old Edge with the new via Windows 10’s update system.

Confirmed on Twitter, Microsoft is including the new Chromium-based Edge with the latest Windows 10 update for Insiders. Microsoft’s “beta tester” group of Insiders are used to getting new features early, and now that includes this upgraded version of Edge. This also comes as little surprise as, back in January, Microsoft confirmed this would happen.

If you’d prefer not to install Microsoft Edge manuallyyou can wait for it to be installed in a future update to Windows 10following our measured rollout approach over the next several months.We will start to migrate Windows 10 customers to the new Microsoft Edge in the coming weeks, starting with a subset of Windows Insiders in the Release Preview ring

After the update is rolled out to Windows Insiders, it will eventually make its way to everyone using the platform — excluding Enterprise and Education users.

Previously, the new Microsoft Edge was available only through a manual download from Microsoft on either Windows 10 or macOS.

