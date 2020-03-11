Google now integrates official NHS information directly in Search in the UK

- Mar. 11th 2020 5:09 am PT

Google is now making it even easier for people in the UK to get accurate, detailed information from the National Health Service (NHS) by integrating results directly in Search.

Announced in an official blog post, from this week, when you search for anything health-related such as symptoms, diseases, or even viruses, you will find Knowledge Panels with information taken directly from the official NHS website.

This will help people better understand such things as common causes, treatments, and will hopefully reduce much of the health misinformation often found elsewhere online. For those not versed in UK healthcare, the NHS gives free healthcare for all citizens.

We’re making it even easier for people in the UK to find trusted information from the National Health Service (NHS). Beginning this week, when you search for health conditions like  chickenpox, back pain, or the common cold, you can find Knowledge Panels with information from the NHS website that help you understand more about common causes, treatments and more.

The NHS has preformatted their content to make it far easier to find on the web and is simultaneously available publicly to anyone via the NHS website. Google is not the first to integrate one of the world’s biggest healthcare institutions into its online products, as it is one of more than 2,000 organizations using their detailed and informative content to provide truly trusted information for people searching for it.

NHS Google Search

This new integration will no doubt help alleviate pressure on the NHS by giving potential patients self-care treatment information at a time when the COVID-19 coronavirus could put further strain on global healthcare systems.

